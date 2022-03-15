Outreach begins for NT Indigenous workers stolen wages class action

news, local-news,

Indigenous workers who were subjected to unfair work conditions over decades in the Northern Territory are being urged to join a stolen wages class action. The class action, filed in the Federal Court of Australia by Shine Lawyers last year, is seeking compensation for the unpaid labour of First Nations workers in the NT between 1933 and 1971. The action is open to workers who toiled across a range of industries and who held roles such as; stockmen, farmhands, laundry assistants, kitchen hands, labourers and domestic workers. More news: According to Shine Lawyers, the firm has been ordered by Federal Court Justice Bernard Murphy to travel across the Territory to ensure all impacted group members are notified. Descendents of deceased workers and their estates are also eligible to join the action. Class Actions' Practice Leader Tristan Gaven said an investigation by the legal team found the wages of impacted workers have been held in trust accounts by state and Commonwealth governments. "It's time these workers and their surviving relatives have what was always theirs," he said. "We're proud to be on the ground, connecting with those impacted over coming weeks, and chasing both acknowledgement and closure for an injustice that should never have occurred," he said. The outreach program commenced in Alice Springs on March 14, with lawyers travelling to remote communities and major centres throughout the whole of the Northern Territory over a two-month period.

