ICAC boss "considering" inquiry into Zachary Rolfe arrest

The Independent Commissioner Against Corruption, Michael Riches, is considering undertaking an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the investigation and arrest of NT Police officer Zachary Rolfe. Constable Rolfe was acquitted of the murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker following a five-week trial on Friday. In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Riches said he was "aware of previous statements by this office relating to the ICAC's involvement in the NT Police investigation and ultimate arrest of Mr Rolfe". READ MORE: "I am not aware of any investigative steps taken by the Office of the ICAC between November 2019 and my commencement on 6 July 2021," he said. Mr Riches said he was considering whether to undertake an inquiry into the circumstances around Constable Rolfe's arrest. "While I appreciate the public interest in the matter I will not be rushed to decide whether or not I will investigate," he said. "I have no other comment to make at this time." The NT's previous ICAC commissioner, Ken Fleming, faced criticism for comments he made at a rally in Alice Springs shortly after Mr Walker's death in November 2019. "One of the most important messages today is 'Black Lives Matter'," he told the crowd. "Anybody who says contrary to that is guilty of corrupt behaviour." The following week, Mr Fleming announced he would no longer be involved in the investigation into Mr Walker's death. "My intention when participating in the community meetings in Central Australia was to explain our ability to independently look into these matters to the communities who are upset and seeking the truth," he said in a statement. "I accept that some of my comments have led to the perception among some observers that I am closer to one side than another on this matter, and so I will no longer be involved in it."

