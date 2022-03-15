NT's Aboriginal organisations back calls to ban police guns in communities

news, local-news,

The Aboriginal Peak Organisations of the NT have backed calls by Warlpiri Elders to ban police guns in Aboriginal communities after NT cop Zachary Rolfe was acquitted of the murder of Warlpiri teenager Kumanjayi Walker. In a statement released on Tuesday, APO NT - which includes the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency - said they stand with Mr Walker's family and the Yuendumu community following the five-week long trial, which ended with Constable Rolfe being acquitted of all charges last week. "The outcome in this tragic ordeal brings heartbreak and pain for the family, a grief that is shared by all Aboriginal people," the statement reads. Read more: "The family and Yuendumu community have shown respect for the court process, demonstrating again how our people remain strong and resilient." The Alliance said they supported calls made by Elders and community spokespeople after the verdict was handed down on Friday, including the banning of police guns in Aboriginal communities. "To rebuild trust, police must bring an end to guns and the use of excessive force in our communities," the statement reads. "Aboriginal people must be supported to feel safe in their homes and their communities." They also called for an independent inquiry to "restore community confidence in police and to examine police culture allowing racism to still exist". "The Inquiry must also examine a return to community policing and protocols that demonstrate respect for our people." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137147907/be25c82b-7cdf-421c-a804-b583c9faccff.jpg/r26_0_1141_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg