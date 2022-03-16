NT records 251 new COVID-19 cases

news, local-news,

There were 251 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the NT in the 24 hours to 8pm on 15 March 2022. Of these, 223 were positive cases from a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). There were 170 cases recorded in the Top End region, 27 in Central Australia, 6 in East Arnhem, 12 in the Big Rivers region, 7 in the Barkly region and 29 are under investigation. There are currently 24 patients in hospital, with 4 patients requiring oxygen. There are 2 patients in ICU. The number of active cases in the NT is 1,604. Public health measures To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and reduce the rate of transmission, the following public health measures are in place across the NT: COVID-19 vaccination It's important everyone aged 16 years and over has their booster dose. Three doses of the vaccine significantly reduces your risk of getting really sick from COVID-19 and will help to protect you against any future strains of the virus. You can have your booster, three months after your second dose. If you have had COVID-19, you can get vaccinated as soon as you have recovered. Protect your children against COVID-19 by getting them vaccinated. All children aged five years and over should get the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at NT Health Vaccination Centres, participating GP clinics, respiratory clinics and Aboriginal health clinics. Book online or call the COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 484. COVID-19 testing Everyone should get tested for COVID-19 if showing symptoms. A number of NT Rapid Antigen Testing and Distribution Points have been established. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our communities, it is important for everyone to follow all health directions: * If you have symptoms, stay away from others and get tested for COVID-19 * Wash your hands with soap and water and use hand sanitiser regularly * Do not go to work if you feel sick * Maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres where possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/b6af2b95-01fe-4465-a03f-0491ea4826fb.jpg/r2_33_1083_644_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg