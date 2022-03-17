NT records 241 new COVID-19 cases

news, local-news,

There were 241 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the NT in the 24 hours to 8pm on 16 March 2022. Of these, 217 were positive cases from a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). There were 166 cases recorded in the Top End region, 27 in Central Australia, five in East Arnhem, 14 in the Big Rivers region, two in the Barkly region and 27 are under investigation. There are currently 23 patients in hospital, with four patients requiring oxygen. There are two patients in ICU.The number of active cases in the NT is 1,589. Public health measures To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and reduce the rate of transmission, the following public health measures are in place across the NT: COVID-19 vaccination It's important everyone aged 16 years and over has their booster dose. Three doses of the vaccine significantly reduces your risk of getting really sick from COVID-19 and will help to protect you against any future strains of the virus. You can have your booster, three months after your second dose. If you have had COVID-19, you can get vaccinated as soon as you have recovered. Protect your children against COVID-19 by getting them vaccinated. All children aged five years and over should get the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at NT Health Vaccination Centres, participating GP clinics, respiratory clinics and Aboriginal health clinics.Book online or call the COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 484. COVID-19 testing Everyone should get tested for COVID-19 if showing symptoms. A number of NT Rapid Antigen Testing and Distribution Points have been established.To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our communities, it is important for everyone to follow all health directions:* If you have symptoms, stay away from others and get tested for COVID-19* Wash your hands with soap and water and use hand sanitiser regularly* Do not go to work if you feel sick* Maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres where possible.View information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/d389d219-41c9-4a95-907e-92e7ac980920.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg