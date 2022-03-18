Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Man charged with murder over Katherine shooting

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated March 21 2022 - 10:02pm, first published March 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with murder over Katherine shooting

Northern Territory Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to a man being shot dead south of Katherine last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.