Katherine Outback Experience claims national tourism award

news, local-news,

Territory tourism operators have made their mark at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, with the Territory taking home gold, silver and bronze medals. The gala ceremony was held on the Sunshine Coast, and 21 businesses represented the Territory following the 2021 Brolga Northern Territory Tourism Awards. Katherine Outback Experience has won gold in the Tourist Attractions category. Owned by multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire Tom Curtain, Katherine Outback Experience celebrates and showcases life on the land through real horse-starting and working dog demonstrations, entwined with live music and bush tales as well as horse riding tours and experiences. Darwin Convention Centre have taken home gold in the Business Events Venues category. A world-class conference and business events venue, the Darwin Convention Centre hosts hundreds of business events every year and is the centre piece of the Darwin Waterfront Precinct. Read More: Venture North Safaris were awarded silver in the Cultural Tourism category. Offering small group cultural and nature based tours throughout the Top End, Venture North Safaris cater to the luxury traveller, specialising in taking visitors off the beaten track to experience Arnhem Land, the Cobourg Peninsula and Kakadu in style. Uluru Camel Tours were awarded bronze in the Tour and Transport Operators category. Offering five different camel experiences riding with a majestic train of camels through the red dunes of Australia's Simpson Desert, Uluru Camel Tours' signature tours retrace the steps of early explorers immersed in the stunning World Heritage landscape at Uluru. Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Natasha Fyles said it was fantastic to see the Territory tourism industry recognised. "I congratulate all the finalists and winners. It's fantastic to see your hard work, dedication and passion for the tourism industry rewarded and recognised at a national level," Minister Fyles said. "The Territory's wonderful attractions, tours, unique experiences and culture would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our local industry, and I am proud to be the Minister for Tourism and Hospitality. "We acknowledge the difficult and challenging toll COVID-19 has had on the industry, and we will continue to work with operators to ensure we support the industry as we head into the high tourism season." The Australian Tourism Awards are the country's peak awards program that recognise excellence in tourism. To see all state and territory winners go to www.qualitytourismaustralia.com/australian-tourism-awards/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

