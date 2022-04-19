Katherine Netball Association will be hosting a sign up afternoon for prospective payers. Strap on your shoes and hit the court for the fats-paced fun of one of Australia's most popular sports. Get all of your questions answered, or ask for a helping hand with the registration process and using your sports vouchers. Every player must be registered before taking the court. April 21, 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Visit www.facebook.com/katherinenetball