Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Whats on

Things to do: Getting out and about in Katherine and beyond

April 19 2022 - 4:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Play netball: Now is the time for player registration.

Katherine Netball Association will be hosting a sign up afternoon for prospective payers. Strap on your shoes and hit the court for the fats-paced fun of one of Australia's most popular sports. Get all of your questions answered, or ask for a helping hand with the registration process and using your sports vouchers. Every player must be registered before taking the court. April 21, 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Visit www.facebook.com/katherinenetball

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.