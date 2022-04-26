Mayor's column: Katherine Town Council wants to hear from you

Our planning for Katherine's future is gaining momentum with our community consultations happening on Wednesday and Thursday, May 4 and 5, at the Godinymayin Centre at 6p.m. These guided audience sessions will each go for an hour and there will be tea, coffee, and biscuits. Please attend if you can. We want to hear your ideas as to what you would like to see Council do in Katherine over the next five to 15 years.