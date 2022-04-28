Hundred of competitors are set to travel even more kilometres for the annual Daly Waters Campdraft, Rodeo and Gymkhana this weekend. More than 20 events are set to take place from Thursday to Sunday for men, women and kids. Thousands of dollars in prize money is up for grabs across each of the events thanks to the sponsorship of local businesses. April 28 to May 1. For more information, visit the Daly Waters Campdraft and Rodeo Association Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dalywaters