Things to do: Getting out and about in Katherine and beyond

April 28 2022 - 5:00am
Hundred of competitors are set to travel even more kilometres for the annual Daly Waters Campdraft, Rodeo and Gymkhana this weekend. More than 20 events are set to take place from Thursday to Sunday for men, women and kids. Thousands of dollars in prize money is up for grabs across each of the events thanks to the sponsorship of local businesses. April 28 to May 1. For more information, visit the Daly Waters Campdraft and Rodeo Association Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dalywaters

Winners from the 2021 Daly Waters Campdraft and Rodeo. Picture: Facebook
