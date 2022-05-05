Katherine's water treatment system to be connected with PFAS plant

Katherine's water treatment system is set to be integrated into its new PFAS treatment plant this weekend, reaching a major milestone towards the completion of the plant.
According to a statement from Power and Water, mechanical and electrical works will be undertaken from 6pm on Sunday May 8 to upgrade existing control systems and integrate the current water treatment system with the new PFAS treatment plant.
Advertisement
Power and Water's Senior Manager Service Delivery, Water Services, Eric Boyle, said Katherine's water treatment plant will need to be taken offline for 24 hours while the works are completed.
More news:
"We have undertaken extensive planning to make sure there is no impact on the quality and supply of water to Katherine during this period but we do ask the community to continue being water wise and keep use to a minimum," Mr Boyle said.
The new plant is set to process 10 ML of water per day to supplement Katherine's drinking water supply, and is expected to be operational in the third quarter 2022.
"Power and Water is proud to deliver this project that will ensure a safe and sustainable water supply for Katherine over the next 30 years," Mr Boyle said.
"Katherine residents have become great water efficiency champions and I thank them for their ongoing commitment to protecting our valuable water resource as construction of the treatment plant is completed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.