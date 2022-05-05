Katherine Times
Katherine's water treatment system to be connected with PFAS plant

By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 5 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:31am
The PFAS treatment plant is set to be operational later this year. Picture: Supplied

Katherine's water treatment system is set to be integrated into its new PFAS treatment plant this weekend, reaching a major milestone towards the completion of the plant.

