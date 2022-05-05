Man charged over alleged triple assult in Bulman community

A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting another three people in Bulman community.
According to NT Police, the 44-year-old man allegedly assaulted another man with an edged weapon outside a commercial premises around 1.30pm on Tuesday.
The alleged victim was taken to Gove District Hospital in a stable condition.
The alleged offender fled the scene before allegedly assaulting a man and a woman at a nearby property.
He was arrested by police a short time after and has been charged with recklessly endangering serious harm, aggravated assault and going armed in public.
The man was remanded to appear in the Katherine Local Court on June 21.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jeremy Brunton said police are urging anyone who was witness to the assaults to come forward.
"Investigations are ongoing and police are urging anyone who witnessed the assaults, specifically the first assault outside the business, to make contact on 131 444," he said.
"We believe a male and female were passing through the community at the time of the incident, possibly driving a blue Landcrusier, who may have information that will assist police with enquiries.
"Please quote reference 9997512."
