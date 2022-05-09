Gallery: All the action from the Big Horse Creek Barra Classic 2022

Almost 250 fishos headed to the Victoria River region from across the Territory to take part in the 34th annual Big Horse Creek Barra Classic.
The competition, which is run by the Katherine Game Fishing Club, returned for 2022 on the recent May Day long weekend.
President Harry Renfree said this year's competition attracted a heap of first time entrants.
"There were a lot from Darwin and then also local Katherine people. There was a crew from Tennant Creek too," he said.
Over the course of the weekend, there were 101 Barra, 15 jewfish, 125 salmon, and 100 catfish caught.
The biggest Barra of the comp was a whopping 112cm, caught by Callan Kendall, while Wilfrado Riddick took home the biggest catfish at 89cm and the winners of the team division were "Living One's Dream" with 1698 points.
The kids competition was also fierce, with 81 kids registered.
Three kids - Brooke Challis, Lucas Blakeney and Mason Window - all won prizes for catching 91cm long Barra.
