BRFL rivals Camels and Crocs face off for first time of the season

Long-term rivals of the Big Rivers Football League the Katherine Camels and the Katherine South Crocs have faced off for the first time this season.
The Camels and the Crocs have played each other in the last four BRFL senior men's premierships, with the Crocs taking home the last two.
The Camels comfortably took out the match with a final score of 18.9 (117) to the Crocs' score of 7.5 (47) in Round Three on Saturday.
Crocs coach Mal Fox said the Camels had a strong side that was difficult to come up against.
"We've still got a few guys who were playing like their first game for the year," he said.
"But no excuses. They were just too good on the night. With the personnel they had and the personnel we had, they were too good."
Fox said the Crocs diverted somewhat from their usual game plan, and that the Camels got on a roll in the second half that was difficult to stop.
"They're always a good team, they're always up there and so you've got to be on the whole time when you're playing them."
Although, Fox said the loss has just made the team more determined to come back stronger the next time they play the Camels.
Camels coach Mark Tyrell said he was "delighted" with the result from the weekend.
"To come up against a big rival and win it so comfortably was surprising and pleasing," he said.
"Up to half time it was a fairly even tussle. We just fixed a few things up at half time to get the game in our favour and that paid off."
However, he said the Camels weren't going to be letting their guard down.
"They're [the Crocs] clearly going to get a lot better as the year progresses," he said.
Kiefin Mardi, Damien O'brien, Kevin Turner, Jesim Blitner and Peter Lane were best for the Crocs, while Josh Carlin, Mitch Carlin, Ricky Walsh, Oliver O'shea, Aaron Moules, Zachary Griffiths were best for the Camels.
After round three, the Arnhem Crows are top of the ladder, followed by Northern Warlpiri Swans, Ngukurr Bulldogs, the Camels and the Crocs.
In the senior women's comp, Eastside is at the top of the ladder, followed by the Crocs and then the Arnhem Crows.
