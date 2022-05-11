Opposition leader slams NT Budget as 'fairy tale'

The NT Opposition Leader has slammed the 2022-23 Budget, saying it does not do enough to tackle crime or cost of living pressures.
In a statement released in response to the handing down of the budget on Tuesday, CLP Leader Lia Finocchiaro said it "reads more like a fairy tale" than a plan to get the NT out of debt.
"This is a quitter's budget. Michael Gunner quit the job and Labor's budget quits on the Territory," Ms Finocchiaro said, referring to Mr Gunner's resignation as Chief Minister on Tuesday morning.
She said more needed to be included in the budget to tackle the rising cost of living Territorians are facing as well as crime.
"Nation-leading inflation means Territorians will pay more for fuel, more for groceries, more for basic needs without getting anything extra," she said.
"There was no mention of crime in the budget, or how Labor plans to tackle the highest levels of violence and alcohol-fuelled harm the Territory has seen since 2015."
Ms Finocchiaro also attributed the budget deficit being lower than forecast to higher revenue from the GST.
"Labor is celebrating a better-than expected fiscal outlook, when the only reason Labor's budget position is slightly improved is because of a greater carve up of GST revenue from the Morrison Coalition Government - and Territorians spending more due to unsustainable levels of inflation."
The Opposition delivered its Budget reply speech in the NT Parliament on Wednesday morning.
