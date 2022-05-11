Katherine Times
Opposition leader slams NT Budget as 'fairy tale'

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 11 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:33am
Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro slammed the NT Budget.

The NT Opposition Leader has slammed the 2022-23 Budget, saying it does not do enough to tackle crime or cost of living pressures.

