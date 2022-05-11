Meet the Candidates: Marion Scrymgour for Labor

In the weeks leading up to the federal election, we asked all of the candidates for the seat of Lingiari about their plans for the electorate if voted in on May 21.
Tiwi and Anmatjere woman Marion Scrymgour has worked in the NT's governance and community-controlled health centre for more than decades. Most recently as the chief executive of the Northern Land Council, but also as the Deputy Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.
"I have the skills and the proven track record to deliver for Lingiari. We need strong leadership, a strong voice. I will be that voice," she said.
"People in Lingiari need an experienced voice to fight for them in Canberra. We have some of the most disadvantaged communities in Australia. We face many serious and complex challenges. What we need is a leader who can bring people together, drive effective solutions, and fight for the federal resources we need. This is why I am running in this upcoming election."
Here's what she had to say about the key election issues the Katherine Times asked her about:
Environment
Our Territory lifestyle is underpinned by our unique environment and landscape which Labor is committed to protecting for future generations to enjoy.
That's why Labor will double the number of Indigenous Rangers working to protect and preserve some of our most precious places.
Labor will invest in clean and affordable energy to cut power bills for Territory homes and businesses while keeping Australia on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Indigenous Affairs
Starting with our commitment to implement the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full, an Albanese Labor Government will renew our national commitment to Reconciliation and work in genuine partnership with First Nations people for better outcomes.
A Labor Government will:
Crime
Crime is a huge issue for the Alice community. It's something almost everyone raises with me when I'm out talking to people.
We need to work with all levels of government, with community groups, with our community leaders to solve this issue. We need solutions to this issue. It has to be holistic and it has to be sustainable. It's not about all talk and no action - people's livelihoods are being ruined. People don't feel safe in their own homes. Businesses are being literally attacked.
I will help bring all parties to the table. I'll work with any group or leader I can - this issue is above politics it just can't continue how it is. I will fight for proper federal govt resourcing for a coordinated approach.
An Albanese Labor Government will provide $14 million dollars to prevent crime in Alice Springs, including training and support programs, CCTV and community patrols. Labor has also committed $79 million to expand justice reinvestment initiatives across the country to tackle the root causes of crime and recidivism.
We have the ability as a community to solve this problem - it just takes the willpower to do it. I've got that willpower; I've got the skills. I worked on serious youth issues in my own community on Tiwi. I led a successful program to engage our young people, get them into work, reduce drug and alcohol use. I'll do the same in Alice.
Housing
Housing is a huge issue for our community. It is vital that families and people have access to safe, affordable housing. Lack of housing is at the root of a lot of issues - it contributes to domestic violence, crime, cost of living pressures and more. If you do not have access to a safe home, life is a constant challenge. This is something that is raised with me a lot in the electorate.
Labor will invest $100 million for urgent housing and infrastructure on Northern Territory Homelands - after the Liberals and Nationals stopped supporting basic services in these communities. And we will renegotiate a remote housing agreement that includes homelands with the Northern Territory when the current one expires in mid-2023.
Labor's Housing Australia Future Fund will build 30,000 social and affordable homes in its first five years. It will also provide $200 million to repair and improve housing in remote First Nations communities, including in the NT.
Economy
After a decade of Morrison and the Liberals, the cost of living is out of control. We know that everything is going up except for people's wages. Labor will ease the cost of living pressures on families in the Territory.
We will make child care cheaper, we will make housing more affordable, we will make prescriptions cheaper, we will make healthcare cheaper and more accessible and we will get real wages moving again. We will also deliver tax relief for more than 9 million Australians through the legislated tax cuts that benefit everyone with incomes above $45,000.
