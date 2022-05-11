Blues muso Mike Elrington to bring new album to Katherine

After spending the better part of two years in COVID lockdown, blues singer-songwriter Mike Elrington is bringing the songs from his latest album to one of his favourite touring destinations - the NT.
And for the first time ever, he's playing a show in Katherine.
"I used to go [to the NT] at least once or twice a year between 2011 and 2018," he said.
"It's always one of my favourite places to tour, I just love the Territory vibe."
Originally from Adelaide and now living in regional Victoria, Elrington has been working as a musician for around two decades.
He said after all that time on the road playing live shows, COVID hit him, like all musicians, very hard.
"It feels like a distant nightmare that you just want to put out of your mind," Elrington said. "The uncertain nature of it not knowing how much longer it would go on for"
Luckily, he had finished recording his latest album Aftershock before the pandemic began, and he was able to release it in 2020.
"It got to Number 1 on the Australian Blues and Roots charts [but] we just tried to promote it as best as we can, it was really hard."
"Any album release has previously been backed up by a tour, touring is the way you recoup that spend [so] it's hard not having that option."
After finally getting to play his new songs at some shows in his home state, Elrington said he's thrilled to bring them on the road.
"It will be a mix of tunes from over the years plus there will be a few covers from Johnny Cash, Jimmy Hendrix, David Bowie - it will be a best of mix," he said.
He said he's particularly excited to play at Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre [GYRACC].
"It will be pretty intimate but it will have some high energy moments, it's quite intense and in your face," he said.
"These days I'm trying to focus more on arts centres and little theatres as opposed to pubs, it [GYRACC] just looked like the most suitable spot to do my kind of show."
Mike Elrington is playing at GYRACC on May 12. Doors and bar open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from: https://events.humanitix.com/mike-elrington-in-concert
