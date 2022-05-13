Natasha Fyles to be sworn in as new NT Chief Minister

Current NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles has been named as the new leader of the Labor party and will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister.
In a brief statement released on Friday morning, Ms Fyles said she was selected unanimously by the Labor caucus.
Advertisement
"This morning the caucus has selected me as the unanimous choice for Leader of the Territory Labor Party," she said.
"This afternoon I will visit the Administrator to be sworn in as Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.
"Our united and stable team is now focused on getting on with our first priority - serving Territorians."
A press conference will be held shortly.
It comes after former Chief Minister Michael Gunner resigned on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.