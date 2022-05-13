Senate candidates head to Katherine for pre-poll campaigning

Senate candidates for both major parties have headed to Katherine to campaign at the pre-polling booth.
The Country Liberal party's primary NT Senate candidate Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Labor's secondary NT Senate candidate Kate Ganley made appearances at Katherine's early voting centre on Second Street on Friday morning.
Ms Price said she believes housing was among the big election issues for Big Rivers voters.
"In a lot of the remote communities, that's [housing] something that's come up," she said.
"Obviously as a federal government, we're responsible for funding to the Territory government. Not only do I feel that the Territory Government has absolutely dropped the ball when it comes to delivering housing, but I feel like for many programs, we can look at how money can be spent more wisely. .
She said there was also a need to create more opportunities for young people.
"I think there's also [people who] want opportunities for young people in their communities, so they're not getting into trouble.
And I know from what I've been hearing, there's some good programs going on in communities and there's some cases...of individuals who've been able to turn their lives around from getting themselves into trouble and then instead deciding to be part of the youth programs that exist out in those communities."
Ms Ganley, who lives in Katherine, said Labor was delivering on the local need for investment in early childhood to curtail disadvantage and youth crime.
"The evidence indicates that the way to address that effectively is investing in the first five years of a child's life. So Katherine experiences extremely high rates of children coming into care. We experience significant homelessness and overcrowding in houses. We have the highest rate of homelessness in Australia. And we have significantly higher rates of domestic violence," Ms Ganley said.
"So really, when we're talking about addressing crime, addressing antisocial behaviour, we really need to be looking at - what are the systemic and evidence-based approaches that we can have to address that?
"And it's early childhood education, it's parental and family support, its access to childcare, and its investment in housing. And that's what Labor's committed to so I'm proud to be part of it."
The majority of early voters coming through the centre have been interstate travellers getting to the booths while they're in town.
"We're not sure whether we'll be able to get to another poll," said one voter from New South Wales.
Locals are still turning out to vote early, however, with one Katherine voter saying she wants to avoid the crowds on election day as a COVID precaution.
"I've just had COVID and I'm worried about getting it again and not being able to come out and vote on election day," she said.
