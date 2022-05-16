Gallery: Katherine Nutrien turns blue for Do It For Dolly Day

Katherine's Nutrien Ag Solutions turned blue for its annual Do It For Dolly Day fundraiser, with a handmade quilt being auctioned and a blue sausage sizzle fundraiser.
Manager Ben Coutts said the whole town got around the event, with a number of local businesses donating items for the fundraiser raffle and auction.
Advertisement
"They do every year because Dolly and Meg, the girls and then Kate and Tick, their Territorians...and everyone knows him so [the cause] is close to our hearts," he said.
Read more:
"It's just ordinary people just putting in vouchers for 100 bucks a couple 100 bucks."
As well as blue sausages on the barbecue and a wide array of raffle prizes, the main auction item of this year's fundraiser was a handmade quilt, with butterflies - the symbol of Dolly's Dream - embroidered into it.
Mr Coutts said he believed the cause reasonated beyond Katherine.
"I'm amazed how it's gone in Australia, and I think, because it's kids, young kids having a really tough time and then the bullying and all that sort of stuff. And you'd hate that your own kid," he said.
"That's what's so special about what Kate and Tick and what they're doing. They're actually getting it right in front of people like to going to industry going to federal and that and saying, 'We've got to do something about it.'"
He said the company had recently come on board as a national partner of Dolly's Dream, and was matching donations from staff members on the day to the charity.
"I think that Territory does go pretty hard but Nutrien's actually onboard nationally now," Mr Coutts said.
"I think it sort of started from here because theysaw what we were doing and how good it was and they've just gotten right on board."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.