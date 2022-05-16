Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Gallery: Katherine Nutrien turns blue for Do It For Dolly Day

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:17am, first published May 16 2022 - 12:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katherine's Nutrien Ag Solutions turned blue for its annual Do It For Dolly Day fundraiser, with a handmade quilt being auctioned and a blue sausage sizzle fundraiser.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.