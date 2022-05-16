Farmers flock to Katherine for Food Futures Roadshow

The recent NT Farmers Food Futures roadshow demonstrated the significant interest from investors and farmers in the Katherine region. Over 120 attendees travelled to Katherine to learn about and discuss the opportunities for agricultural development in the area.
The event consisted of 40 presenters over one and a half days. The theme of the event was Northern Myths, Opportunities and realities. Presenters covered a wide range of subjects covering environmental approvals, industry updates, price outlooks and workforce issues in addition to crop research.
Perhaps the most popular component of the event for attendees was a young farmer panel involving Darcy Scurr of Pinata, Sarah Hain from CGS and Riley Ross from Quintis. The three young panellists provided new perspectives on the future of agriculture and how young people can enter the industry. The audience appreciated the young panellists' thoughts on how to attract new and young workers to an industry which often struggles with attracting staff. The panel certainly presented new and viable ideas for industry and government to pursue.
NT Farmers were extremely proud to take all attendees on a half day tour to some of the most innovative farms in the Katherine area. The tour visited Quintis sandalwood plantations, a solar powered pivot, Food Ladder, Razor Rock Farm and the Tarwoo Cotton Gin. The tour provided interstate guests with a unique insight into the possibilities of northern agriculture.
A strong feature of the Roadshow was how technology can support investors and landholders to increase their yields while minimising their impact on the landscape. Multiple presentations highlighted the advantages of LiDAR image scanning from aircraft or drones to identify the most suitable pockets of land to efficiently cultivate crops on. WSB Distributors provided a drone demonstration showcasing how drones can be used to precisely target and spray pests and weeds, resulting in lower chemical applications across the landscape.
If you missed the roadshow, you will have another opportunity to attend a Food Futures event later in the year. NT Farmers will organise a roadshow in Mareeba in Queensland, although it will be interstate, the trends and information delivered at the roadshow will be applicable to producers in the Katherine region. Then in 2023, NT Farmers will host the biennial Food Futures Conference in Darwin. The massive event runs over three days and involves global agricultural leaders, farmer panels and a tech innovation hub.
Through the roadshow events, NT Farmers are helping to drive agricultural growth in the Northern Territory and the Katherine region. We look forward to seeing you at the next Food Futures event!
