Farmers flock to Katherine for Food Futures Roadshow

Perhaps the most popular component of the event for attendees was a young farmer panel involving Darcy Scurr of Pinata, Sarah Hain from CGS and Riley Ross from Quintis. The three young panellists provided new perspectives on the future of agriculture and how young people can enter the industry. The audience appreciated the young panellists' thoughts on how to attract new and young workers to an industry which often struggles with attracting staff. The panel certainly presented new and viable ideas for industry and government to pursue.