Farmers flock to Katherine for Food Futures Roadshow

By Nt Farmers
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:03am
More than 120 people turned out at the NT Farmers Food Futures Roadshow. Picture: Supplied

The recent NT Farmers Food Futures roadshow demonstrated the significant interest from investors and farmers in the Katherine region. Over 120 attendees travelled to Katherine to learn about and discuss the opportunities for agricultural development in the area.

