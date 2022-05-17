Katherine Times
Fracking, water and housing election priorities for Katherine: Greens senate candidate

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:40am, first published 2:41am
Greens Senate candidate Jane Anlezark (second from left) at the Katherine markets. Picture: Supplied

Fracking, water and housing are the major election issues for Katherine voters, according to Greens senate candidate Jane Anlezark.

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

