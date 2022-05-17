Fracking, water and housing election priorities for Katherine: Greens senate candidate

Fracking, water and housing are the major election issues for Katherine voters, according to Greens senate candidate Jane Anlezark.
Ms Anlezark spoke to the Katherine Times following her weekend trip to the Katherine region where she held several meet and greet events with travellers and locals alike.
"The main interest was with fracking and housing and water," she said.
"There was one woman who was saying, 'Look, if the RAAF base firefighting foam [PFAS] leached into the groundwater, imagine what a mess it will be when there's fracking. Katherine knows what happens when groundwater gets contaminated.
"I got a great sense of urgency around this, because I felt that how people were speaking about it, that there's people...trying to rush to [Traditional Owners] and rush people into decisions for business and mining or fracking purposes"
She said housing, and especially crisis and short-term accommodation, was another major issue for the region, which would be supported by the Greens commitment to building one million affordable homes across the country.
"I got a real sense that there's fabulous people doing as much as they can, but homelessness is very much related to a lack of crisis accommodation," she said.
A short-stay accommodation facility is among the highest priorities for NT peak homelessness body NT Shelter, and something Ms Anlezark said she would push for if she was elected into the Senate.
"I spoke to them about...what facilities are there and Katherine for short stay accommodation. Because earlier in the year, I was working...at an Indigenous short-stay accommodation space in Darwin and I was very impressed.
"And they were like 'yes, yes, this is what we want. This is what we've been talking about.'"
"I would be absolutely 100 percent pushing for it. Because I've seen how it works in Darwin."
