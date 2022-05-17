Environmental groups welcome Coalition Gamba grass commitment

NT environmental groups have welcomed the Coalition's pledge of an extra $11m in funding to tackle Gamba grass in the NT.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday pledged the additional funding while campaigning in the NT electorates of Solomon and Lingiari.
This funding is set to include $8m for grants for new equipment, $1m for Parks Australia to identify priority measures and areas at Kakadu and Uluru national parks, and $2m for the Resilient Landscapes Hub.
It comes after Labor pledged $9.8m for the cause, and the Greens pledged $24m.
The Environment Centre NT's Dave Liddle said he was happy to see that the Gamba grass crisis had been recognised as a major cross-partisan election issue.
"This is huge news for the Territory. This historic funding has the potential to stop the expansion of one the biggest environmental threats in the Top End dead in its tracks," he said.
"Finally we are seeing funding commitments from all parties which match the scale of the gamba problem and give us a chance to get on top of the Gamba crisis for the first time.
"The Gamba Army has made some headway into tackling gamba, but it's important that we see federal commitment to properly resource all efforts to eradicate gamba once and for all, and protect the Northern Territory's globally significant northern savanna and places like Kakadu National Park."
Acting chief executive for the Invasive Species Council James Trezise said Gamba grass posed an enormous threat to Northern Australia.
"Gamba grass is one of the most destructive invasive weeds in Northern Australia. It fuels hotter, more intense fires which are transforming the Top End by reducing tree cover, changing water availability, depleting nutrients and increasing greenhouse gas emissions,'
"This announcement is strongly welcomed and clearly recognises that the federal government has a key role to play in tackling this dangerous and destructive weed."
