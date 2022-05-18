Katherine Times
Construction on Daly River boat ramp upgrade to start this month

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 18 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:22am
Construction on the boat ramp upgrade is expected to start this month. Picture: The National Environmental Science Programs Northern Australia Hub.

The Daly River Boat Ramp upgrade is another step closer to completion with a $4.35 million tender being awarded, and work set to commence this month.

