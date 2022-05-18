Construction on Daly River boat ramp upgrade to start this month

The Daly River Boat Ramp upgrade is another step closer to completion with a $4.35 million tender being awarded, and work set to commence this month.
Member for Daly Dheran Young and Recreational Fishing Minister Paul Kirby announced on Wednesday that the tender to construct a new car park and ablution facility had been awarded to local company Coleman's Contracting and Earthmoving.
Advertisement
The project, which is supported by Traditional Owners, will provide safe parking for boat ramp users and minimise waste and dust in the area.
Read more:
It is jointly funded by the NT and federal governments with the aim of improving recreational fishing infrastructure in the NT.
Works are expected to start this month and are expected to be finished by the end of the year.
To minimise disruptions, works will occur in stages which will delay the boat ramp closure until late in the dry season. Boat ramp users will be directed to Banyan Farm boat ramp during any closure periods of the main public ramp.
"The upgrades planned for the Daly River carpark will improve safety and make this facility more inclusive and family friendly," Amateur Fishermen's Association of the Northern Territory (AFANT) chief executive David Ciaravolo said.
"The new works will enhance the overall fishing experience at one of the Territory's most iconic fishing destinations."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.