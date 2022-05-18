Katherine Times
First Nations people in the NT receive just 16% of the Medicare funding of an average Australian

By Stephen Duckett, John Wakerman, Paul Burgess, Rus Nasir, Yuejen Zhao
Updated May 18 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 6:02am
NT residents receive just 16 per cent of the medicare funding of an average Australian. Photo: Adam McLean.

Medicare, Australia's universal health insurance scheme, provides financial protection against the cost of medical bills, and makes public hospital care available without any charge to the patient. For the large majority of Australians in urban settings, it is a brilliant system - providing subsidised access to care.

