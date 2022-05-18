Katherine Times
ELECTION 2022: Northern Territory


By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:51am, first published May 18 2022 - 11:34pm
Labor's Marion Scrymgour and the CLP's Damien Ryan are set for a tight race to victory in Lingiari. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Lingiari

Overview: An electorate like no other, Lingiari - which is one of just two federal seats in the NT - covers a land mass spanning 1.3 million sq km - more than the size of Victoria and New South Wales combined. It's also one of the least populated electorates with the lowest voter turnout and the highest proportion of First Nations residents, at around 40 per cent of the population. It's also set apart by the fact that the incumbent, Labor's Warren Snowdon, has held the seat since the electorate came into existence in 2001. But, with Snowdon retiring at this election, Labor has been working hard to show Labor voting constituents that they are in safe hands with former NT Chief Minister and Tiwi and Anmatjere woman Marion Scrymgour. However, the race is set to be a tight one between Scrymgour and the Country Liberal Party's Damien Ryan, who held the position of Mayor in Alice Springs for 13 years before trying his hand at federal politics. Both the Coalition and Labor have recognised how close this seat is set to be, each dedicating a decent amount of time on the campaign trail to Lingiari.

