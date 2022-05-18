ELECTION 2022: Northern Territory

Overview: An electorate like no other, Lingiari - which is one of just two federal seats in the NT - covers a land mass spanning 1.3 million sq km - more than the size of Victoria and New South Wales combined. It's also one of the least populated electorates with the lowest voter turnout and the highest proportion of First Nations residents, at around 40 per cent of the population. It's also set apart by the fact that the incumbent, Labor's Warren Snowdon, has held the seat since the electorate came into existence in 2001. But, with Snowdon retiring at this election, Labor has been working hard to show Labor voting constituents that they are in safe hands with former NT Chief Minister and Tiwi and Anmatjere woman Marion Scrymgour. However, the race is set to be a tight one between Scrymgour and the Country Liberal Party's Damien Ryan, who held the position of Mayor in Alice Springs for 13 years before trying his hand at federal politics. Both the Coalition and Labor have recognised how close this seat is set to be, each dedicating a decent amount of time on the campaign trail to Lingiari.
Charles Darwin University political economist Professor Rolf Gerritson said Lingiari is set to be a very close race, predicting that 500 or fewer votes will decide who wins the seat.
He said both the major parties had good candidates in former NT Deputy Chief Minister Ms Scrymgour and former Alice Springs Mayor Damien Ryan, meaning the race to victory will likely be tight.
"I think both parties have good candidates, they're both highly experienced," he said.
"Certainly Damien Ryan has given them [Labor] a very good shake. If he loses it won't be his fault, it's because 'Scotty From Marketing' [Prime Minister Scott Morrison] is on the nose."
Professor Gerritson said a major challenge for Ms Scrymgour has been establishing the trust and personal relationships long-term incumbent Warren Snowdon has, especially with Aboriginal voters in remote communities.
"I would estimate that over the years Warren has built up a very large personal vote and I think it makes about three per cent difference above the natural Labor vote. So Labor has reason to be worried because this three per cent is usually the margin between defeat and victory," he said.
"Warren has a brilliant network in the bush, every community he would go in he would have two or three men who were his friends and would get the locals organised for elections. Marion is developing a network of women.
"I think Marian will tap into that older women network, which will supplement or replace the sort of networks that Warren has."
The electorate is essentially broken up into two electorates, with regional centres having different election issues to remote communities, according to Professor Gerritson.
"Housing is the dominant issue in the bush part of the electorate," he said.
"The electorates up the spine, including Katherine and Alice and are relatively similar to basically the Australian electorate as a whole, voting tends to be roughly the same.
"Crime is the dominant issue in the whitefella part of the electorate. But obviously, the Prime Minister coming to Alice and giving us $14 million to fight crime, they're trying to make...a federal type protest vote against the Labor Territory government."
He said the recent resignation of NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner has likely helped Labor in the polls because "Gunner embodied a lot of the discontent.
Overview: After decades of the Northern Territory having only one seat in the lower house in Canberra, Solomon came into existence in 2001 to represent the NT's capital of Darwin and nearby satellite city of Palmerston - a mere one per cent of the NT's land mass. Unlike the other NT seat of Lingiari, Solomon has changed hands over the years after the Country Liberal Party's Dave Tollner was elected as the first federal member before being defeated in 2007 Kevin Rudd swept Labor to power. The incumbent, Luke Gosling, has held the seat since 2016, and currently holds it by a margin of 3.1 per cent, with his succes in part attributed to the unpopularity of the CLP NT Government at the time, of which Tollner was Deputy Chief Minister. Gosling's main opponents for this election include Tina MacFarlane for the CLP, Kylie Bonani for the Liberal Democrats and Aiya Goodrich Carttling for the Greens.
