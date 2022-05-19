Local author captures lost Katherine memories in new book

During the catastrophic Katherine floods of 1998, local author and illustrator Kim Scott, like so many others, lost all of the photos of her childhood.
So for her latest book Growing Up...Katherine Style, she found another way to record her childhood in her beloved hometown between 1961 and 1974.
"The 1998 flood took away all our images and a lot of our family history, so I tried to think of a way to record the childhood without the images," she said.
"So, I went and got objects and looked at major events...and illustrated them with tiny little captions which leaves it open to the viewer's own experience with items and where they were when Cyclone Tracy was on and stuff like that."
The 61 illustrations originally went public as an exhibition at Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre, which Ms Scott said was both an exciting and emotional experience for long-term locals.
She said the work has even triggered long-lost memories for some people.
"The feedback I've had is amazing, people get very excited and animated," she said.
Her family has lived in Katherine for four generations, with her father arriving in the town in 1946 and owning the only manufacturing business in town until the 70's.
Ms Scott said the project led to her finding out new things about her own family history.
"It was a truth finding activity as well, I didn't realise it would be at the start," she said.
"The reason I'm doing all this is to record it for future generations."
Copies of Growing Up...Katherine Style can be purchased from the Katherine Museum or from Ms Scott directly.
