Dreaming Under the Stars returns to Katherine

Katherine's favourite excuse to get dressed up, the Dreaming Under the Stars fundraiser for Dolly's Dream, is returning for 2022.
The event, which is set to be held at the Buntine Pavilion at the Katherine Showgrounds on the evening of Friday May 27, will feature live music, canapes and a bar as well as a live auction and a photo booth.
All proceeds of the event will go to Dolly's Dream, a charity established by the family of Katherine girl Dolly Everett to raise awareness and funding for youth mental health support and to change the culture of bullying.
Organiser and friend of the Everett family, Raine Holcombe, said they haven't been able to hold the evening event since 2018, when more than 300 guests raised over $172,000 for the cause, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"In 2021 we ran the luncheon (Dreaming Under the Sun) instead because it was a lot easier to organise a smaller event," Ms Holcombe said.
"But now we're back with the Dreaming Under the Stars...it will be quite similar to the event in 2018 which was a huge success."
"The dress code is "cocktail" so people get the chance to put on a frock."
She said Darwin band The Caption will be performing, with lucky door prizes on offer as well as both a silent and live auction full of goodies donated by local businesses.
"We've got a lot of the donors who have donated items for auctions and have been there time and time again, it's great to see them back," she said.
Some of the highlights among the live auction items include; a 104L water tank, a solar pumping package including solar panels, tickets to the State of Origin as well as Kimberley diamonds and Paspaley pearls.
Ms Holcombe said she expects the event will be well supported by locals.
"Katherine as a whole really does support Dolly's Dream and all the fundraising efforts that go on," she said.
Tickets for Dreaming Under the Stars are available via this link.
