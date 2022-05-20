New and upgraded houses for Nganmarriyanga, Nauiyu, Peppimenarti

The NT Government is set to build 10 new houses and extend and upgrade 25 houses across Nganmarriyanga, Nauiyu and Peppimenarti.
Remote Housing Minister Chansey Paech and Member for Daly Dheran Young announced on Friday that a $11.5 million tender for the housing works had been awarded to a joint venture between Green River Aboriginal Corporation and Big River Housing.
The money will also go towards constructing two new units for government employees.
Mr Paech said the tender will also create jobs within Aboriginal communities.
"This tender awarded to an Aboriginal Business Enterprise joint venture is yet another example of how our remote housing program is making a huge difference across the Territory," he said.
"We're working with Aboriginal Business Enterprises to develop local skills to build and manage housing because our program is as much about improved economies through employment and training opportunities as it is about building better homes."
Mr Young said the upgrades aim to address a longstanding issue in the remote communities.
"I know the residents are looking forward to works commencing, and to the jobs and training opportunities that will be on offer."
