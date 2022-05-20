Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

New and upgraded houses for Nganmarriyanga, Nauiyu, Peppimenarti

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three remote communities are set to get new and improved housing.

The NT Government is set to build 10 new houses and extend and upgrade 25 houses across Nganmarriyanga, Nauiyu and Peppimenarti.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.