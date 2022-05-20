The Victoria Daly Regional Council is calling on the incoming federal government, as well as the NT Government, to boost "inadequate" funding for their sports and recreation program.
The council's Get Active Program currently receives around $550,000 a year in funding, including $150,000 from the NT Government and $405,000 from the Federal Government's National Indigenous Australians Agency.
This is to deliver sport and recreation programs across the seven remote communities of Kalkarindji, Pine Creek, Timber Creek, Nauiyu, Yarralin, Amanbidji and Bulla.
Victoria Daly Mayor Brian Pedwell said given the fact that the communities are located between four and five hours drive from one another, this funding was insufficient.
"When you take into account the cost of paying for staff, equipment, facilities maintenance, administration, staff housing, recruitment and more, $550,000 a year is just not enough money," Mr Pedwell said.
"There is a lot of potential for GAP to make a huge difference for our young people and children. At the moment, that's just not happening."
It comes after the council delivered the Get Active Program report to NT Sport Minister Kate Worden as well as NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, Federal Sport Minister Richard Colbeck and federal candidates for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour and Damien Ryan.
"We call on the Northern Territory Government and the Federal Government to rethink the funding committed to this program," Mr Pedwell said
"If we want to see any kind of progress towards the Federal Government Closing the Gap targets, funding effective sport and recreation programs in remote communities is critical."
In response to a request for comment, Ms Worden said the funding they provided to the council was for "five casual staff to deliver 10 hours of activity a week in the communities of: Kalkarindji, Yarralin, Nauiyu, Timber Creek and Pine Creek."
She also said 10 new community sports officer roles would be employed across the NT as a part of the 2021-25 Northern Territory Sport and Active Recreation Strategic Plan.
"Spread out across the Territory these officers will be in the Tiwi Islands, West Daly, East and West Arnhem, Katherine, Roper Gulf, Tennant Creek, Hermannsburg and Alice Springs," she said.
