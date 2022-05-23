How Katherine voted in the 2022 federal election

Katherine voters favoured the Country Liberal Party's Damien Ryan over Labor's Marion Scrymgour, according to data from Katherine's three voting centres.
However, the Greens are clearly gaining popularity in the region, with an average swing of seven per cent in the party's favour, compared to 2 per cent across the electorate.
The closest results between the two major party candidates, who are currently in a tight race to victory, came from the polling place at Clyde Fenton School, where Mr Ryan got 35 per cent of the primary vote to Ms Scrymgour's 31 per cent.
At the polling place at Katherine East, Mr Ryan has a clearer lead with 37 per cent of the primary vote as opposed to 22 per cent for Ms Scrymgour. This amounted to the CLP having 64 per cent of the vote compared to 36 per cent for Labor on a two party preferred basis.
Katherinites who voted early still favoured the CLP over Labor, with 42 per cent and 30 per cent of the primary vote respectively.
At all three polling places, the Greens were the third choice for voters. Lingiari Greens candidate Blair McFarland did the best in Katherine East where he won 18 per cent of primary votes, amounting to an 11 per cent swing in favour of the party.
Mr McFarland said he was "really happy" with the Greens' result in Katherine.
"Because of the issues Katherine faces with PFAS, they understand the level of scrutiny on things that are supposed to be scrutinised...they're not so naive as to think it's all going to be okay," he said.
"I expect watching the effects of mining on the rivers and agriculture to some degree may have politicised them."
