Federal Election

How Katherine voted in the 2022 federal election

Sarah Matthews
Sarah Matthews
Updated May 23 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:28am
Katherine voters favoured the Country Liberal Party's Damien Ryan over Labor's Marion Scrymgour, according to data from Katherine's three voting centres.

Northern Territory Correspondent

