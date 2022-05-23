Katherine Times
Man arrested over fatal Timber Creek hit and run

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
The 50-year-old man was arrested in Alice Springs today.

Police have arrested a man in relation to a hit and run which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man near Timber Creek last month.

