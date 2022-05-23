Man arrested over fatal Timber Creek hit and run

Police have arrested a man in relation to a hit and run which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man near Timber Creek last month.
According to NT Police, the 50-year-old man was arrested in Alice Springs today and is currently being interviewed.
He is expected to be charged with hit and run causing death later this evening.
The 19-year-old alleged victim was found unresponsive after being hit by a vehicle around 4.30am on April 22 on the Victoria Highway 30km west of Timber Creek.
"We'd like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the vehicle, which led to the driver also being identified," Detective Sergeant Jeshua Kelly said.
