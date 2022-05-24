Katherine Times

Meet the players: Shikira Henry of the Garrak Bombers

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:24am, first published 5:51am
Meet the player: Shikira Henry of the Garrak Bombers.

Shikira Henry played her first game of footy when she was just 11. And now, she's one of the biggest stars of the Big Rivers Football League, representing the place she was born on the field.

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

