Meet the players: Shikira Henry of the Garrak Bombers

Shikira Henry played her first game of footy when she was just 11. And now, she's one of the biggest stars of the Big Rivers Football League, representing the place she was born on the field.
Born in the Katherine region and raised on the Tiwi Islands, Henry made the move back three or four years ago and immediately became a force to be reckoned with on the footy field, playing for the Tiwi Bombers, the Warratahs and then the Darwin Buffaloes for the Premier League.
Advertisement
"I started playing my first footy down in Melbourne for Diamond Creek in 2014," she said.
Read more:
"I went on from there and played in Darwin and I'm going to make a comeback again next year for Darwin."
However, Henry said she's thrilled to be representing the place she was born now for the Garrak Bombers, who have their first senior womens team in years in the BRFL this season.
"I'm really excited that we have a team this year," she said.
"I really wanted to run out in the Bombers colors."
Henry shares her enthusiasm for the game with the other girls on the team, encouraging them to try different positions and get out of their comfort zone.
"I mainly play in the centre, but I just wanted to give the girls a feeling of running in the middle and just moving around and just putting that intensity up," she said.
"Bonding with the girls and after the game...just brings the positive side out of me."
She said playing footy is definitely something she sees in her future.
"I love footy. Even when I'm injured, I still want to play."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.