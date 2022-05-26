The Katherine Public Library will host a number of local authors and writers this Saturday at the Local Authors Book Fair.
The event will look to promote the talented work of Katherine's writing community with attendees given the chance to meet the authors in person.
The Katherine Region of Writers will join Marion Townsend, Annie Hesse, Kim Scott, Karen Manbulloo and many more of Katherine's talented writers on the day.
Katherine Public Library Manager Colleen Kerr said the event is a great chance for amateur writers and people interested in writing to meet and talk with the town's professionals.
"It's just a way to help advertise to people that we have a lot of very talented writers in Katherine, and it's a way for the library to help promote the writers in Katherine because we do have some of their books on our shelves," she said.
"It's also a way for the authors to get out to local people outside of online social media."
It's not the first time, the Katherine Public Library has hosted a book fair of this nature, with the first instalment in December 2020 proving a success.
Ms Kerr said their success in 2020 prompted the library to think about hosting another one.
"We were very, very busy. I think there was over 200 people through the door," she said.
"We were open for three hours and I know that all of the authors managed to sell some of their books."
The book fair will open at 9am on Saturday and will run until midday at the Katherine Public Library.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
