Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Marion Scrymgour retains the seat of Lingiari for Labor

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:08am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELECTION: Marion Scrymgour wins seat of Lingiari defeating Country Liberal candidate Damien Ryan.

Labor's Marion Scrymgour has won the seat of Lingiari, fighting off Country Liberals candidate Damien Ryan.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.