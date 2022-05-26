Labor's Marion Scrymgour has won the seat of Lingiari, fighting off Country Liberals candidate Damien Ryan.
The AEC currently shows Marion Scrymgour with a 1.42 per cent buffer over her rival Damien Ryan.
Lingiari is traditionally a safe Labor seat and has been held by long-standing MP Warren Snowdon since the seat's creation in 2001 until his retirement at this year's election.
Labor's margin in Lingiari is significantly down from the previous federal election in 2019, where Warren Snowdon won with a 5.5 per cent margin.
ABC election analyst Antony Green believes Ms Scrygmour's lead of just more than 1,000 votes is enough to secure the seat for Labor.
Before entering federal politics, Ms Scrygmour was a member of the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2012, representing the seat of Arafura. From 2007 to 2009, she was the Deputy Chief Minister of the Northern Territory and the highest-ranked Indigenous Australian female in government in Australia's history.
Ms Scrygmour retired from politics in 2012 and worked for several different organizations until her preselection for the 2022 federal election.
Most recently, Ms Scrygmour was the chief executive of the Northern Land Council and the first female CEO of any land council in the Northern Territory.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
