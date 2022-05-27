Katherine Times
ARIA Award-winners Teeny Tiny Stevies to play Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre in July

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 27 2022 - 9:00pm
MUSIC: ARIA Award-winners Teeny Tiny Stevies have announced a run of shows in Northern Territory. Photo: Supplied.

ARIA award-winning children's group Teeny Tiny Stevies has announced a nationwide tour. The band will play in Katherine at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre on July 3.

