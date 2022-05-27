ARIA award-winning children's group Teeny Tiny Stevies has announced a nationwide tour. The band will play in Katherine at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre on July 3.
The band will play two other shows in the Northern Territory, hitting Darwin on July 2 and Alice Springs on July 5.
The band announced the tour to promote their fourth studio album, How to be Creative which was released on May 27.
Band member Sibylla 'Byll' Stephen said touring the Northern Territory would be a welcome change of scenery.
"I still can't believe we are going to the Northern Territory! I've always wanted to go, and to be able to take our show there and see it that way is super special," said Sibylla.
"Being from Melbourne, I'm looking forward to some blue skies and some warmer weather," she said.
"I'm also looking forward to just meeting some local people. It blows my mind that if we go to the Northern Territory, people will actually come to our shows, and people have bought tickets already and even that's just insane."
The band was formed in 2015 by sisters Bethany and Sibylla Stephen, who have also performed as musicians since they were teenagers, playing and touring as the indie-folk band The Little Stevies since 2006.
The duo's experience as parents prompted them to write songs for their own children.
"When we started doing this, I was coming from a place where I wasn't really keen to bring a lot of the kid's music that was available in to the house," said Sibylla.
"What was out there wasn't really appealing to me as a music lover and a music listener and then suddenly I had kids. So I went 'what, am I supposed to listen to this now," she said.
"But they did sort of need their own thing. They needed something that was specifically for them and lyrics that they could understand and grasp."
The band encourages parents to also come and experience the shows as well, saying that they don't just perform for the children.
"There's a good dose of a wink and a nod to the parents in every moment of everything we do."
Whilst aimed at children, the band's new album, How to be Creative, comes with a sophisticated message. The album encourages listeners to overcome self-doubt by exploring their creative urges.
Tickets to the band's Katherine show on July 3 are available online at the band's website.
