Authorities have recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the Eastern coast of Timor-Leste with tremors from the earthquake felt possibly as far as Katherine.
According to media reports and social media, the earthquake was felt by residents in Darwin, more than 700km away from the earthquake's epicentre
Geoscience Australia have received only one tremor report from Katherine, but Senior Seismologist Trevor Allen said it's possible it was felt by many more.
"It's possible many more might have felt it but just haven't responded to our call online," Dr Allen said.
Despite the quake's proximity, the Bureau of Meteorology have advised that there is no Tsunami threat to Australia.
The earthquake hit at 11:36am local time (12:06pm Darwin time) and produced a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 before being revised down to 6.2.
Residents who feel they may have felt tremors from today's earthquake are encouraged to head to Geoscience Australia's website and lodge a felt report.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
