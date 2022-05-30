Katherine Times
Katherine Cinema to host short film and guest speakers to advocate for better environmental protections.

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 30 2022
REGENERATE: Protect Big Rivers spokesperson Sam Phelan will speak at the screening of Regenerating Australia. Photo: Supplied

Katherine Cinema 3 with the help of Katherine Regional Arts will screen a short film on June 7 featuring veteran journalist Kerry O'Brien as part of a campaign for a more sustainable future.

