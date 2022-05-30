Katherine Cinema 3 with the help of Katherine Regional Arts will screen a short film on June 7 featuring veteran journalist Kerry O'Brien as part of a campaign for a more sustainable future.
The film, titled Regenerating Australia, is a short 17-minute viewing set in the year 2030 and focuses on what Australia could look like if the country transitioned to an economy focused on renewable energy and environmental sustainability.
The film features high profile journalists, politicians, business leaders and citizens such as Kerry O'Brien, Sandra Sully, Gorgi Coghlan, Patrick Abboud, Larissa Behrendt and David Pocock.
The screening at Katherine Cinema 3 will host a number of local guest speakers including Protect Big Rivers protest group spokesperson, Sam Phelan.
Katherine Regional Arts Executive Officer Jacinta Mooney said the speakers will talk out about ways people can help protect the region's water security.
"They will be talking about water allocations that are going to affect our precious aquifers which are already being depleted," she said.
"These mighty rivers might not always flow."
The newly formed Protect Big Rivers protest group advocate Sam Phelan is a local veterinarian who is concerned that governments in Australia don't have the community's best interests at heart.
Ms Phelan said that the film's screening is another way of advocating against threats to the region's environmental sustainability.
"From a Big Rivers point of view, it is just a matter of allowing all the people who didn't care about our ecosystems and our biodiversity, to have a voice and a vehicle to express that voice," she said.
"We have an enormous number of threatened and vulnerable species in the Northern Territory and we have very weak to non-existent biodiversity protection laws. So, we need to do something and we need to do it really quickly."
Protect Big Rivers began roughly five weeks ago and wasted no time making their voices heard, staging a rally outside the Katherine and Barkly Region Major Projects Conference in early May.
The group were concerned about a keynote speech presented by Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration called "The potential of the Katherine & Barkly region for the oil and gas sector".
"It is hot, it is dry, we have poor laws, and we have government rolling to big business," Ms Phelan said.
"I would love people to simply become more knowledgeable and advocate to their local members about the importance of water and biodiversity in our region," she said.
"What we're showing this movie for is to say to the people of Katherine and the whole of the Big Rivers region is that we can exert some control over this, and we need to all stand up and actually be part of that process."
Protect Big Rivers will have a display at this weekend's Junk Fest of the animals endangered by ongoing and planned fracking and cotton growing projects.
Regenerating Australia was made by a group called The Regenerators who are campaigning for an accelerated transition towards a renewable economy.
The film will be hosted by Katherine Regional Arts at Katherine Cinema 3 on Tuesday June 7.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
