Katherinite chosen for national agriculture leadership program

By Nt Farmers
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:22am, first published 12:29am
Simone Cameron (right) accepting an award for being a finalist in the AgriFutures Rural Womens Award for 2022 with Industry Minister Nicole Manison and winner Donna Digby. Picture: Supplied

The people of Katherine should be proud of the fact that local resident Simone Cameron has just been awarded a place in the National Farmers' Federation's Diversity in Agricultural Leadership Program. The program not only recognizes Simone's contributions to agriculture in the region but it will also prepare her to become a leader in the NT agricultural industry.

