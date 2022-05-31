Katherinite chosen for national agriculture leadership program

The people of Katherine should be proud of the fact that local resident Simone Cameron has just been awarded a place in the National Farmers' Federation's Diversity in Agricultural Leadership Program. The program not only recognizes Simone's contributions to agriculture in the region but it will also prepare her to become a leader in the NT agricultural industry.
The program is a flagship initiative by the National Farmers Federation (NFF), it has been designed to enhance the representation of women in leadership positions in the agricultural sector. It is part of the industry's plan to double the number of women in leadership positions by 2030.
The program connects participants with mentors to develop leadership skills and knowledge. Commencing in June and running through to November this year, consisting of face to face mentorship in addition to online professional development training.
Simone is a very worthy program winner, she is second in charge of NT Farmers' Association and has spent 10 years passionately developing the future of agriculture in the NT. In her current role as Director of Regions and Projects, Simone oversees the coordination and implementation of all NT Farmer's projects. Her wide portfolio covers critical issues affecting the industry such as research and development, biosecurity awareness, best practice approaches to farming, workforce development and water management. She was a recent finalist in the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for 2022.
Prior to becoming Director of Regions and Projects, Simone was the VegNET and Biosecurity officer for NT Farmers. In the role, she promoted best practice farming techniques to minimise pesticide applications, encouraged and supported pest and disease surveillance and monitoring and promoted practices to enhance soil health and management.
Simone won a place in the program after a competitive process run by the NFF, hundreds of inspirational people from around Australia applied for the program. In the program's five year history, Simone is only the second person from the Northern Territory. The win will help to raise the profile of agriculture in the NT and its issues at a national level.
The win is not just exciting for Simone and NT Farmers but for the entire agricultural industry in north Australia. The knowledge and skills Simone gains during the program will directly enhance and benefit the extremely hardworking producers in the region. Simone will use her new skills to champion the needs and development goals of the industry. With Simone's existing leadership abilities and new skills gained from the program, agriculture in the Territory is in good hands.
