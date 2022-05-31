Katherine Times' Sarah Matthews gets National award nomination

Helping a broad audience understand rural and remote Australia's issues through news stories inspires Katherine Times journalist Sarah Matthews to get up and out of bed each morning.
Ms Matthews is nominated in the Mid-Year Celebration of Journalism, administered by the Walkley Foundation, for her coverage of community and regional affairs, writing for ACM publications.
Stories like "'We gotta get that needle': On the streets of Katherine, the threat of COVID looms large", "The journey of Yolngu artist Dhambit Mununggurr", and "Forced to leave Katherine because of a lack of mental health care, now Jacci is sharing her story" are important to the 26-year old journalist because they bring the plight of rural people to those in the city. They also let Katherine's readers know what is happening within their community.
"Rural journalists play a vital role in Australia's democracy and community," she said.
"People can sometimes forget that Australia is more than Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and I think the stories we cover need to be told and published as they often aren't picked up by city media.
"It is crucial that rural journalism is recognised for telling the stories of people that may not otherwise get the scrutiny they would if they were in the city.
"These stories were all about highlighting what is happening in the regions for people who would otherwise not be aware of these issues."
When Matthews learned of her nomination, she was "shocked".
"I entered because I thought it was a good thing to do, but I didn't really think I had any chance of being nominated as a finalist," she said.
"I was shocked but pleased at the same time.
"I am excited to frock up and go to Sydney and meet the other journalists. I know the other journos nominated in my category.
"I think that shows the regional journo community is small and tight-knit and we are all supportive of each other, there is no rivalry, we are all very chuffed for each other.
"We should all be proud of the work we do, it is rewarding and it is great good work from the regions is being recognised."
