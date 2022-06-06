Katherine feels squeeze of nation's highest CPI increase

The cost of living for NT residents has increased more than anywhere else in the country, with the impact being felt in Katherine.
According to the latest Cost of Living Report, released late last month by the NT Council of Social Services (NTCOSS), the NT had the highest Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the country from December 2020 to December 2021.
This is based on capital cities in each of the states of territories, with the national average CPI increase being 3.5 per cent.
The cost of some essentials, according to the report, have gone up even more in Katherine.
"For example, where the average retail price is 159.9 cents [for fuel], in Katherine it's 199.1. So you're looking at a 29.2 cent increase," NTCOSS chief executive Deborah Di Natale said.
"You have to say, 'how is it that in regional and remote parts of the Northern Territory like Katherine that people are getting less income [and] that the prices have gone up so much?'
"It's just going to mean that people are going to find day to day living incredibly tough."
Ms Di Natale said rental prices had also increased in Katherine, further exacerbating the housing crisis in the town.
"In Katherine, those rental prices have gone up by 8 per cent, and this will impact on families who are already struggling to make ends meet," she said.
"And the other thing that's really a huge concern to NTCOSS is that the rate of homelessness and people who are sleeping rough in the Northern Territory is 12 times more than any other part of the country. And if you push these prices up to people who can't afford it, you're going to drive them into homelessness."
Coordinator of the Salvation Army Katherine Corps, Eli Sherman, said the impact of cost of living increases was being felt on the ground.
"The assistance we provide daily accommodates families and individuals of Katherine who are struggling with day-to-day living and do it tough most days, with many of these individuals and families either medically vulnerable and suffering from homelessness, overcrowding and or unemployment," he said.
"Many of these individuals attend The Salvation Army Katherine Hub seeking ERF (emergency relief) which can vary from a hot drink and a hot meal, through to short term accommodation along with a variety of other financial requested assistance.
"The heightened costs of living across the nation, more specifically the Northern Territory, has put additional financial strains on families and individuals who are already finding it difficult to meet day to day living expenses."
