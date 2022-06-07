Mayor's column: Work begins on flood levy wall, Top Didj opens new gallery

You may have noticed that the flood levy wall has begun. The drain that comes along Lindsay Street is having culverts put in. The levy bank will begin behind the complex where the markets are held. This is to help with the next flood that may occur in the future. It will not protect everyone but it will help to protect one part of the town. The Department of Infrastructure, Planning, and Logistics (DIPL) is looking after this project so if you have any concerns, please contact them.
South of town there are roadworks to add lanes for a safer way of going into Katherine East than the current turn off into Cyprus Street. This is also being looked after by DIPL. Please obey traffic management.
Advertisement
Read more:
There are still some Festival of the Dry brochures available at Katherine Town Council if anyone would like to know what events are on in the next couple of months. Check out the Council website also. for more information.
The myKatherine discount scheme has about $56,000 left. It is a great way of getting a discount on your purchases from our local businesses. If you need any help please call in and see our lovely ladies at the front desk and they will help you.
Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson and I attended the Top Didj grand opening recently which is owned by Petrena Ariston. Petrena and her late husband Alex built the new building to accommodate all the paintings and souvenirs that are for sale. Manuel Pamkal gives visitors and locals an experience in Idigenous culture. It is on the Gorge Road so go and pay them a visit you will be surprised.
We had a visit at the Civic Centre from 30 Year 8 St Joseph's College students. They toured the building, saw a set-up of a Council meeting, and there was a discussion about Council and what it does.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.