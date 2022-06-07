Katherine Times

Mayor's column: Work begins on flood levy wall, Top Didj opens new gallery

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
Mayor Lis Clark, Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson and Councillor Ben Herdon attended the grand opening of the new Top Didj & Art Gallery. Picture: Facebook

You may have noticed that the flood levy wall has begun. The drain that comes along Lindsay Street is having culverts put in. The levy bank will begin behind the complex where the markets are held. This is to help with the next flood that may occur in the future. It will not protect everyone but it will help to protect one part of the town. The Department of Infrastructure, Planning, and Logistics (DIPL) is looking after this project so if you have any concerns, please contact them.

Northern Territory Correspondent

Local News

