Mayor's column: Work begins on flood levy wall, Top Didj opens new gallery

You may have noticed that the flood levy wall has begun. The drain that comes along Lindsay Street is having culverts put in. The levy bank will begin behind the complex where the markets are held. This is to help with the next flood that may occur in the future. It will not protect everyone but it will help to protect one part of the town. The Department of Infrastructure, Planning, and Logistics (DIPL) is looking after this project so if you have any concerns, please contact them.

