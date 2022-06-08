Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Charles Darwin University is hosting an open day at its Katherine Town Centre on June 9

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN DAY: Charles Darwin University will host an open day at its Katherine Town Centre on June 9. Picture: supplied.

Students and the wider community can get a hands-on experience of the vocational education and training and higher education opportunities available at Charles Darwin University on June 9.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.