Students and the wider community can get a hands-on experience of the vocational education and training and higher education opportunities available at Charles Darwin University on June 9.
The open day is the first time the university has opened its Katherine Town Centre to the public and will showcase the latest technology in education in training such as a drone display and an interactive model farm.
Advertisement
The drone display, as well as activities conducted by drone experts are set to be a highlight of the day, and promote interest in upcoming vocational training courses such as the Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot).
Other courses featured at the open day include:
CDU Associate Vice-Chancellor for Katherine and Big Rivers Region Alison Haines said giving local students a taste of what they could study in Katherine would encourage them to stay in the area after high school.
"Our Katherine Town Centre and Rural Campus offer a wide variety of courses focusing on hospitality and tourism, health, cookery, retail and sports," Ms Haines said.
"The Open Day is an opportunity for potential students and their families to come along and experience the highlights of the courses and get their questions answered."
"Having Open Days at our regional locations opens up our campuses to the wider community and builds closer connections with them, which encourages more remote Territorians to consider study options locally."
There will also be outreach activities for students, including morse code bracelets, battle bots, a turtle display, a crash-course in creating video games with Pixicade and the tourism and hospitality team will hold a roll-a-swag competition.
The First Nations Leadership, Student Central and Foundation Skills teams will be on hand to answer any questions prospective students and their families may have.
The Katherine Town Centre Open Day will be held from 10am-2pm on June 9, which will be followed by an open day at the Katherine Rural Campus from 9am-1pm on August 20.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.