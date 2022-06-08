Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

PM announces first rocket launches from NT space station

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the rocket launch in Darwin on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stopped at Darwin on his way home from Indonesia to announce the first ever rocket launches from the Arnhem Space Centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.