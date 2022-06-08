Two youths arrested over alleged Katherine car theft

NT Police have arrested two youths after three cars were stolen in Katherine overnight.
Police received reports just before 4am on Wednesday morning that three white Toyota Camrys were being driven dangerously around the Katherine CBD.
Tyre spikes were deployed before the cars were seen driving into bushland near Maluka Road around 6.30am.
All three cars were abandoned and have since been recovered.
Two male youths were arrested this morning in relation to the alleged offences, with police identifying a third alleged offender.
"We are urging anyone who witnessed these vehicles this morning, or anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour around Maluka Road, to make contact on 131 444. Please quote reference 10028188," Superintendent Craig Garland said.
"This was incredibly reckless and these offenders put themselves and the community at risk.
