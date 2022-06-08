Lawyers to provide free support to Katherine Defence Royal Commission participants

Katherine veterans, active ADF members and their friends and family will be provided free legal advice to take part in the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
The commission, which was established in July 2021, seeks to hear from anyone who has lived experience relating to the issue of defence and veteran suicide.
Advertisement
A team of lawyers from the Defence and Veterans Legal Service will be visiting Katherine on June 16 to speak to members at the RAAF Base Tindal and to meet major stakeholders.
Read more:
Solicitor from the Defence and Veterans Legal Service, Jacinta Harris, said her team from Sydney would be making a number of trips to Katherine and the Territory this year to support people, as well as providing support over the phone.
"The purpose of these trips is to spread the word about our service," she said.
Ms Harris said there were a lot of misconceptions around who the Royal Commission was for.
"There's a strong misconception that this commission is for people who have experienced suicidality to some degree or have lost someone to suicide," Ms Harris said.
"The commission wants to know about any risk factors contributing to mental health outcomes and what can be done - what is happening in the life of a serviceperson, the unique challenges and barriers they face."
She also said being part of the commission doesn't have to be a public act.
"People think it's a really formal court process but it can be as simple as writing a poem," Ms Harris said.
"If people want to share completely anonymously, they can."
Ms Harris said people who want to make a submission to the commission but are worried about the potential repercussions of doing so can seek legal advice from the service.
"For example, if you want to make a sub but are worried about how that information would be used, or if you want to name someone and don't know what the repercussions could be," she said.
"And then we can help people to write their submissions."
She acknowledged that speaking about traumatic incidents can also sometimes prevent people from coming forward.
"We have people who 'it's going to bring back all these terrible things'...but we can help people [make submissions] in a supported way."
"We have all gone through extensive training to help victims of trauma."
Advertisement
If you would like to speak to the Defence and Veterans Legal Service or to make an appointment to speak with a lawyer during their next visit, contact 1800 33 1800 or email defencevetslegal@legalaid.qld.gov.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.