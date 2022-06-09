Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds turn out to astronomical sighting in Katherine

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated June 9 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of locals turned out to the community event. Picture: Supplied

Hundreds of Katherine locals turned out to observe a rare astronomical event alongside NASA scientists.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.