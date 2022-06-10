NASA scientists and Charles Darwin University students teamed up to observe Pluto passing in front of a distant star in the early hours of June 1.
For PhD student Kiran Ram, the opportunity to team up with NASA scientists and perform astronomy was a childhood dream come true.
"Even from my childhood, I was always interested in astronomy," Mr Ram said.
"Some of the first questions I used to ask my dad were about what happens when you go beyond the Solar System, or beyond the galaxy.
"That was the reason why I went for this mission, but later when I interacted with scientists from different universities and also NASA I discovered my field and the electrical and material science side of astronomy are very much connected."
Mr Ram's PhD research covers organic solar cells, which rely on a similar principle to the cameras used in astronomical observations.
The PhD student explained what the team was hoping to gain from their observations of the dwarf planet.
"We have the planet Pluto, and a star which is beyond Pluto," Mr Ram said.
"Pluto comes between the star and Earth and it hides the star for some time, so it's like an eclipse.
"Because Pluto has an atmosphere, the starlight bends. The atmosphere has different densities and temperatures at different levels, and so the bending of the starlight is different at different altitudes.
"This helps us understand how the temperature, density and pressure of the atmosphere on Pluto changes from the surface to the top of the atmosphere."
Mr Ram said some poor weather very nearly called the whole project off, but when the clouds cleared he and his observation group near the Katherine Rural Campus found themselves perfectly placed for the event.
"When the star is completely covered by Pluto it disappears completely," he said.
"Then, it reappears because Pluto's atmosphere acts like a lens. That is a really spectacular moment.
"When we were observing we actually cried out because for myself and others on my team it was the first time seeing the central flash in real-time.
"To see the central flash you had to be within a certain distance of the centre of the planet's shadow."
The data gathered from all the observation sites, which stretched from the south of Katherine up to Darwin, will now be analysed by Mr Ram and other students alongside the visiting scientists.
Not only did he witness an event seen by very few people, Mr Ram said the clear skies over Katherine gave him a new perspective on the universe.
"During my childhood I lived in a city in India," he said.
"Even in Darwin, it's a city so due to light pollution you are not able to see the sky with such magnificence. When I went to Katherine it was pitch dark and I was able to see all the stars in the Milky Way.
"I saw the Milky Way from one side of the horizon to the other."
Mr Ram also said the Katherine residents who attended the open night before the event shared his curiosity about the night sky.
"I was there for a few minutes and I found that a lot of people were interested," he said.
"To my understanding, there were over 300 people there and everyone was excited because they are interested and curious about astronomy.
"There were huge line-ups to see through the telescope and what was happening out there in the skies."
