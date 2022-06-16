Top End Pride is hosting a weekend festival for Katherine's LGBTQIA+ community and its allies from June 17 to 19. Events include Bears & Bombshells Bingo and a Pride Family Picnic. Full schedule and tickets available at topendpride.com.au.
Come to Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre at 5:30pm on Friday June 17 for the opening of the Djarmalak: Come Together exhibition celebrating 20 years of Djilpin Arts. The exhibition runs until July 30.
Head to Nauiyu Community on the Daly River for a day full of art, sport and snags at the annual Nauiyu Carnival on June 18. Witness the opening of Merrepen Arts' new museum and watch the Katherine Camels face off against the Daly River Buffaloes.
The Northern Territory Writers' Centre brings a writing workshop on historical stories to Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre from 9am-2pm on June 18. To book, visit ntwriters.com.au/product/writing-historical-stories-in-katherine/.
The Yoga Bubble hosts yoga sessions throughout the week, with beginners welcome at all classes. Come to 31 Grevillea Road on Sunday June 19 for Yin yoga at 8:30am. Class costs $10 cash.
Come to Katherine Country Club on June 25 for a trivia night to help Territory girls Jess and Nat raise funds ahead of the Mongol Derby, with proceeds going to their charity Sock it to Sarcoma. Register to attend at aapevents.eventsair.com/jntrivia/registration/Site/Register.
Djilpin Arts invites Katherine residents to immerse themselves in a cultural landscape of renewal and celebration at the Top End community of Beswick/Wugularr from June 26. For schedule and tickets, head to djilpinarts.org.au/djarmalak.
ARIA Award-winning children's artists Teeny Tiny Stevies are coming to Katherine on July 3 as part of their How to be Creative tour. The duo will perform fan-favourites and songs from their new album. For more details head to gyracc.org.au/event/teeny-tiny-stevies-how-to-be-creative/.
Join Darwin-based Luminous productions on July 6 and July 7 when they bring their latest family-friendly puppet and light show Trash Magic to Katherine. For more details and to book tickets head to artbacknt.com.au/show/trashed/.
Come to Civic Centre Lawns from 9am-12pm on July 9 for Doggy Day 2022. Talk with council rangers and veterinarians, register your dog, visit several dog-related stalls and take part in fun competitions.
The Katherine Show is on again, celebrating its 57th year with a 'Back to the Bush' theme. Come to the Katherine Showgrounds on July 15 and July 16 for the best of local crafts, cooking and competitions including dog jumping, lawn mower racing and the Rodeo.
