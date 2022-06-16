Katherine Times
What's on

Things to do: Getting out and about in Katherine and beyond

June 16 2022 - 5:00am
PROUD: Show your true colours with the Katherine Pride Festival.

Katherine Pride Festival

Show your true colours

Top End Pride is hosting a weekend festival for Katherine's LGBTQIA+ community and its allies from June 17 to 19. Events include Bears & Bombshells Bingo and a Pride Family Picnic. Full schedule and tickets available at topendpride.com.au.

