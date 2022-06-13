The Australian Defence Force officer in charge of leading on-the-ground support to the Northern Territory Government during Katherine's COVID-19 lockdowns last year has been recognised with a Queen's Birthday Honour.
Lauren Guest was the Executive Officer at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Tindal military base in Katherine from 2020 to 2021.
She also led ground support to the Territory Government during the COVID-19 lockdowns in Katherine and surrounding remote communities in November last year.
Ms Guest said she was honoured to be recognised as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours for 2022.
"I am both humbled and privileged to have served as the Airbase Executive Officer at RAAF Tindal and eagerly look forward to returning to the Northern Territory again," she said.
"It is an honour to receive the award on behalf of the wider RAAF Tindal and Katherine communities who equally contribute so much and are so proud to be called Territorians."
Ms Guest was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross for outstanding leadership and achievement in enhancing logistical management at RAAF Tindal and her impeccable level of community focus during unprecedented times.
The Conspicuous Service Cross is awarded to members of the ADF for outstanding devotion to duty or achievement in non-warlike situations.
Ms Guest was the only military member from the Northern Territory to receive a Queen's Birthday Honour in 2022.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
