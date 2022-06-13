Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

ADF officer in charge of Katherine ground support during COVID lockdowns recognised on Queen's Birthday

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 14 2022 - 12:14am, first published June 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECOGNITION: Squadron Leader Lauren Guest was the only military member from the Northern Territory to receive a Queen's Birthday Honour this year. Photo: Supplied.

The Australian Defence Force officer in charge of leading on-the-ground support to the Northern Territory Government during Katherine's COVID-19 lockdowns last year has been recognised with a Queen's Birthday Honour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.